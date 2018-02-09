Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Butcher could be our Croc Dundee

STAR QUALITY: Wayne Butcher from Gladstone Police get's behind the #BringBackDundee campaign.
STAR QUALITY: Wayne Butcher from Gladstone Police get's behind the #BringBackDundee campaign. Matt Taylor GLA060218DUND
Matt Taylor
by

GLADSTONE Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher has thrown his personal support behind the #BringBackDundee campaign.

Joining in the fun, Sgt Butcher said Gladstone had many great qualities that made it an ideal place for filming a movie.

"We have the beautiful harbour and beautiful scenery,” Mr Butcher said.

"It's really just great coastline country.”

The #BringBackDundee campaign has been picking up steam since the release of a Tourism Australia ad which was aired during the Super Bowl on Monday (Australian time).

Disguised as a movie trailer, the ad has sparked a national call to arms to encourage a reboot of the classic Australian film.

This past week,, The Observer has encouraged locals to get behind bringing the film to Gladstone, with our waterways, scenery and country atmosphere the main reasons to see the film land on our shores.

Today, we went on the hunt to see if there were any local Gladstone celebrities or characters who could play the role if Paul Hogan was unavailable.

Sgt Butcher, whose name was put forward, said he would be able to lead the film alongside his twin brother.

"Maybe Glenn Butcher could be involved with me,” he said. "We could do a double act and he could be my stunt double.”

Mr Butcher is just one of many locals who would be ideal in the role of Mick Dundee, with Gladstone locals today putting forward their ideas for who they'd like to see on the big screen.

Topics:  bring back dundee campaigns dundee films movies

Gladstone Observer
Bill Shorten in town this morning talking infrastructure

Bill Shorten in town this morning talking infrastructure

Opposition Leader, Bill shorten is in Gladstone today with promises of infrastructure funding if his party is elected to government.

People just aren't getting it: 6 drink drivers this week

Six new people have pleaded guilty to drink driving this week.

SIX new people have pleaded guilty to drink driving this week.

Naval firepower coming to Gladstone this ANZAC Day

ON THE WAY: HMAS Wollongong will be in Gladstone for Anzac Day this year.

HMAS Wollongong heading to Gladstone

Closure for families on horizon as salvage crew returns to sea

Another attempt to re-float the fishing vessel, which sank off Agnes Water in October, will be made this weekend.

Another attempt to re-float the Dianne will be made this weekend.

Local Partners