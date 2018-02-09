Butcher could be our Croc Dundee

STAR QUALITY: Wayne Butcher from Gladstone Police get's behind the #BringBackDundee campaign.

GLADSTONE Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher has thrown his personal support behind the #BringBackDundee campaign.

Joining in the fun, Sgt Butcher said Gladstone had many great qualities that made it an ideal place for filming a movie.

"We have the beautiful harbour and beautiful scenery,” Mr Butcher said.

"It's really just great coastline country.”

The #BringBackDundee campaign has been picking up steam since the release of a Tourism Australia ad which was aired during the Super Bowl on Monday (Australian time).

Disguised as a movie trailer, the ad has sparked a national call to arms to encourage a reboot of the classic Australian film.

This past week,, The Observer has encouraged locals to get behind bringing the film to Gladstone, with our waterways, scenery and country atmosphere the main reasons to see the film land on our shores.

Today, we went on the hunt to see if there were any local Gladstone celebrities or characters who could play the role if Paul Hogan was unavailable.

Sgt Butcher, whose name was put forward, said he would be able to lead the film alongside his twin brother.

"Maybe Glenn Butcher could be involved with me,” he said. "We could do a double act and he could be my stunt double.”

Mr Butcher is just one of many locals who would be ideal in the role of Mick Dundee, with Gladstone locals today putting forward their ideas for who they'd like to see on the big screen.