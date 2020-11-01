Butcher celebrates securing third term in Gladstone

Labor volunteer Shelly Holzeimer does a 'shoey' while being cheered on by Gladsone MP Glenn Butcher and supporters at Gladstone Yacht Club.

LABOR’S ‘red shirt army’ of Glenn Butcher supporters gathered at the Gladstone Yacht Club to celebrate the incumbent member being elected for the third straight time.

The Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister acknowledged the Queensland Election 2020 campaign was his toughest yet.

Glenn Butcher declares his third straight victory in the seat of Gladstone with volunteer Shelly Holzeimer.

After 80.48 per-cent (27,032) of the votes were counted, Mr Butcher had received 17,106 (65.25 per-cent) before preferences were distributed.

Just before 10pm, Mr Butcher declared victory in front of family, friends and volunteers, receiving raucous cheers and applause.

Volunteer Shelly Holzeimer thanked volunteers for the wonderful support she had received from her ‘Labor family’ during the campaign.

Labor's Glenn Butcher celebrates being elected as member for Gladstone with family, friends and volunteers at Gladstone Yach Club. Picture: Rodney Stevens

When chants of ‘shoey’ erupted from the crowd, she proceeded to remove her shoes and fill one with beer, before drinking every drop, which saw the crowds excitement reach fever-pitch.

Mr Butcher thanked every person involved in his campaign for their tireless efforts and vowed to work hard for Gladstone and Queensland to ensure a better future for everyone.

