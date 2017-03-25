Butcher calls for neighbour harmony in Gladstone

HARMONY: MP Glenn Butcher has called on Gladstone residents to get to know their neighbours this weekend.

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher is encouraging everyone to be neighbour friendly tomorrow and every day.

"From the apartment right next door to the property kilometres down the road, I'm encouraging Gladstone neighbours to exchange more than a friendly smile for Neighbour Day,” Mr Butcher said.

"This Sunday is Neighbour Day and I'm encouraging the people of Gladstone to share more than a friendly smile with their neighbours.”

Mr Bucher said that whether it's a street party, or just a chat over the fence, Neighbour Day is the perfect opportunity to get to know those who live next door or across the road.

"You'd be amazed the difference a chat or the offer of a cup of tea can make to those feeling cut off from their families and community,” he said.

"So let's all celebrate Neighbour Day (tomorrow) by saying g'day to those that live next door.

"And then together we can work towards making Gladstone a stronger, safer community where we all look out for each other.”