Butcher backs milk contract in heated debate

In the eyes of the Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, asking the government to review a contract that wasn't awarded to a business in your electorate is as good as attempted pork barrelling.

In state parliament last week, Glasshouse MP Andrew Powell moved a motion calling on the State Government to review a milk supply contract, and award at least a portion to Maleny Dairies.

Last month the State Government awarded the contract to supply hospitals in Brisbane's northern suburbs to French-owned Lactalis Australia, who's brands include Pauls Milk.

Mr Butcher described the mood in parliament as 'heated' when he channelled the sports rorts scandal that saw former National's deputy leader Bridget McKenzie step down for failing to disclose her membership to a gun club that received funding.

He told the chamber that awarding the contract to Lactalis complied with the government's Buy Queensland policy, and the company was the biggest buyer of unprocessed milk from Queensland dairies.

He said the MP for Glasshouse was asking parliament to call on the government to intervene in a tender process that was properly conducted at arm's length in order to give preferential treatment to a business in his own electorate.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington was also targeted by Mr Butcher, when he claimed 16 of the 141 farms that supply Lactalis were in her electorate.

"On one hand, we have the Member for Glasshouse wanting parliament to support his pork-barrelling attempt and on the other hand we have the Member for Nanango, the opposition leader and so-called wannabe Premier here in Queensland, happy to see jobs go from her local electorate," he said.

Last week Lactalis announced its Rockhampton factory would close on February 28, with 47 jobs to go from the region.