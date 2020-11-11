Butcher assigned newly created portfolio in cabinet

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has been assigned two portfolios in today’s cabinet announcement. Picture Rodney Stevens

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has retained his ministerial position and gained a new portfolio as the new Queensland Cabinet was announced today.

Mr Butcher will remain the Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing however added to the job card is the new position of Minister for Water.

The government was formally announced today for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's third term.

The Premier said the ministry reflected the importance of powering Queensland's economic recovery and the continued health response.

It also establishes a Minister for Hydrogen recognising the importance of this valuable new energy source and a Minister for Water.

The Premier said she expected her ministers to focus squarely on Queensland's economic recovery and providing the services all Queenslanders - including seniors and those in regional Queensland - needed.

"Queenslanders expect us to get on with implementing our Economic Recovery Plan," the Premier said.

"They expect the roads, schools and hospitals we need and the jobs that go with building them.

"It is our job to get on with the job and that's exactly what we will do."