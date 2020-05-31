Menu
LIFE SAVER: A woman was treated for a leg injury sustained on a North Burnett mountain. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

Busy weekend for crews from rescue chopper

Rhylea Millar
31st May 2020 3:40 PM
A MALE patient has been flown to hospital after he was involved in a traffic collision with an animal.

Aged in his 40s, the man was riding his motorcycle northwest of Bundaberg, when he collided with a wallaby.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene about 8.40am today and landed in a nearby paddock.

 

COLLISION: A man was seriously injured after colliding with a wallaby yesterday.Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

 

Crews from Queensland Ambulance Services (QAS) and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) also arrived at the scene to assist.

Paramedics treated the man for multiple injuries and stabilised him, before he was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition.

 

COLLISION: A man was seriously injured after colliding with a wallaby yesterday. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
It was the second incident that the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to over the weekend.

Yesterday, the chopper was tasked to a mountain in the North Burnett area to rescue a female patient.

The aeromedical team winched the woman to safety, after she was injured during a mountain hike.

 

LIFE SAVER: A woman was treated for a leg injury sustained on a North Burnett mountain. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
Aged in her 30s, the woman suffered a leg injury and was flown to Bundaberg Airport in a stable condition.

Crews from QAS then transported the woman to Bundaberg Hospital to receive further treatment.

