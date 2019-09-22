Busy months ahead as region prepares for influx of cruise ships

GAPDL Cruise Welcome Ambassadors welcome tourists at the Feast on East Markets for the arrival of Carnival Spirit on September 20.

GLADSTONE welcomed another cruise ship to town yesterday as the Carnival Spirit brought more than 2000 people with her.

The 293m vessel spent 10 hours docked at Auckland Point, allowing plenty of time for tourists to explore the city and surrounds.

But it's only the beginning for the Port City as a glut of cruise ships arrive in the coming months.

The next cruise ship arrival is on October 25 when Explorer Dream docks, marking the first of seven visits for the German-built ship this year.

Holland America cruise ship MS Maasdam will be the other ship to arrive.

GAPDL Cruise Welcome Ambassadors and Feast on East market stallholders will be in for a busy period with eight ships arriving within the space of 41 days between October 25 and December 4.

Making her debut at Feast on East was familiar Tannum resident Lynette Dahl from Dahl-ing Candles.

A regular at the BAM markets for the past two years, Ms Dahl received her first Feast on East call-up after a late cancellation.

It was an opportunity she couldn't turn down.

"These markets are really popular with all sorts of stallholders," Ms Dahl said.

"You keep applying every month for the upcoming ships coming in and cross your fingers - I got a stall today so I'm really happy about that."

Ms Dahl said it was great to see so many locals also visit the markets on the eve of school holidays.

"Before the cruise ship even arrived we had a whole bunch of locals coming through," she said.

Ms Dahl knows she'll be in for a busy couple of months should she secure a site at a future Feast on East.