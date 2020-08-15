Busy day of callouts for VMR Round Hill

IT was a busy day out on the water for volunteer marine rescuers with three incidents recorded at Round Hill.

VMR Round Hill assisted a vessel at Sykes after it lost power with three people on board.

Round Hill Rescue arrived on scene at noon, and arrived back at 1.15pm.

Rescue Mission number one for VMR Round Hill.

VMR Round Hill secretary and operations Josie Meng said VMR Round Hill were called to a second mission in the same area right after the first mission had been completed.

"The boys had just put the boat on the cradle and were ready to leave when we got the call we needed to tow another boat," Ms Meng said.

Ms Meng said VMR Round Hill worked with VMR Gladstone to tow the second vessel.

"It turned out the second vessel was virtually where the first one was by that time," she said.

She said the vessel did not have a radio on board but they used text messaging throughout the mission. The crew returned at 5pm.

Rescue mission number two for VMR Round Hill.

The next mission was at Round Hill Bar at 8.30pm where a vessel had water in the fuel.

"That was an easy one … the first two rescues were long winded," she said.

"In an hour and half we had him back safely against the pontoon.

"The people are safe that's the main thing."

She said the mission was completed by 10pm.

Ms Meng urged boaties to wear life jackets, use radios and to check everything before heading out on the water this weekend.