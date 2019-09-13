Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bustling sewing business for sale

Kat Donoghey
13th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It will be hard to patch the hole left by the departure of Terri Ahrens, owner of Sew Patch n Quilt.

But the sewing shop owner is hopeful of someone new taking over the bustling business in Clinton.

Sew Patch n Quilt, considered a “destination store” for the region’s thimble-fingered types, has been placed on the market. After building a loyal following in central Queensland, Terri will be relocating to the Sunshine Coast.

Property manager Alicia Williams said Sew Patch n Quilt was an iconic store that had held its own despite corporate competitors coming to town.

Brimming with every imaginable sewing product as well as offering classes and machine servicing, Sew Patch n Quilt has been the hub of sewing activity.

Patterns, materials, threads, tools, sewing machines, overlockers and more fill the space. Terri also hosted twice weekly social activities on top of workshops and classes for all ages and abilities.

Ms Williams said the business had proven to be strong and viable over many years.

“Someone will buy it and continue the legacy,” said Ms Williams.

“It is perfect for someone who wants an established business with a unique point of difference and an excellent client following.”

Listed at $90,000, plus stock, the Sew Patch n Quilt business overview includes:

  • Sales, servicing and repair of sewing machines/authorised dealer
  • Sales of quilting/patchwork fabrics, threads, sewing, quilting and patchwork haberdashery, sewing machine accessories
  • Alteration service.
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Fire ban extended as QFES pleads for residents to be aware

    premium_icon Fire ban extended as QFES pleads for residents to be aware

    News IT’S hoped residents will be careful while doing yard work and resist the desire to light a bonfire while camping this weekend, with a fire ban in place until next...

    IN COURT: 21 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 21 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    $3m payout to CQ miners after union fight

    premium_icon $3m payout to CQ miners after union fight

    Business Hundreds of workers will receive up to $15k each

    Dad not guilty: Lawyer says sex abuse allegation “set-up”

    premium_icon Dad not guilty: Lawyer says sex abuse allegation “set-up”

    News Man alleged to have exposed his penis to his daughter, aged seven