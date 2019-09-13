Bustling sewing business for sale

It will be hard to patch the hole left by the departure of Terri Ahrens, owner of Sew Patch n Quilt.

But the sewing shop owner is hopeful of someone new taking over the bustling business in Clinton.

Sew Patch n Quilt, considered a “destination store” for the region’s thimble-fingered types, has been placed on the market. After building a loyal following in central Queensland, Terri will be relocating to the Sunshine Coast.

Property manager Alicia Williams said Sew Patch n Quilt was an iconic store that had held its own despite corporate competitors coming to town.

Brimming with every imaginable sewing product as well as offering classes and machine servicing, Sew Patch n Quilt has been the hub of sewing activity.

Patterns, materials, threads, tools, sewing machines, overlockers and more fill the space. Terri also hosted twice weekly social activities on top of workshops and classes for all ages and abilities.

Ms Williams said the business had proven to be strong and viable over many years.

“Someone will buy it and continue the legacy,” said Ms Williams.

“It is perfect for someone who wants an established business with a unique point of difference and an excellent client following.”

Listed at $90,000, plus stock, the Sew Patch n Quilt business overview includes: