COMPETITION WINNER: Andrew Forshaw, pictured here with his dog 'Nelly', has won The Observer $1000 Coles Gift Cards in the Giant Grocery Give Away.
News

Busting grocery bills

by Glen Porteous
26th Jun 2019 12:00 PM

ANDREW Forshaw will be able to bust the cost of his groceries after winning $1000 in gift vouchers after he took out the Giant Grocery Giveaway.

Mr Forshaw was ecstatic to win the prize out of the multiple entries.

"When one of the ladies called me I couldn't believe it at first,” Mr Forshaw said.

"I am on a disability pension and this will go a long way to helping with paying the bills and the cost of living.”

Mr Forshaw has some ideas on what to spend his gift vouchers on.

"I need ink for my printer because that can be expensive and this will help to take the pressure off everyday living,” he said.

Mr Forshaw looked forward to spoiling his seven-year-old staffy Nelly and buying her a couple of presents and maybe another Queensland State of Origin dog coat.

"I don't drink or smoke, food can get expensive but this will help to take some of the burden of living costs off me,” he said.

Mr Forshaw even thought of Christmas.

He will save some of his voucher to help pay for it this year.

"I want to say a big thank you to The Observer for the Coles Gift Cards prizes and I buy the paper every day from the Clinton Newsagency,” he said.

The Giant Grocery Give Away competition went from May 25 to June 21 and readers had to look for random entry forms to fill out.

