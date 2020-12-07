BUSTED: Man allegedly drove 160km/hr with ‘bag of drugs’

A MACKAY man was allegedly busted speeding at 160km/hr along a Central Queensland highway at the weekend.

The 37-year-old North Mackay man was pulled over about 10pm on December 5 by police patrolling the Peak Downs Hwy between Moranbah and Coppabella.

The driver was travelling at 160km/h in a 100km/h speed zone in a Holden sedan.

He also allegedly admitted to recent drug use and handed the officers a bag of what he said was cannabis.

The man was fined $1,245, lost eight demerit points and will have his licence suspended for six months.

He was issued a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 14 in relation to the alleged possession of drugs.

Relieving Officer in Charge of the Mackay District Road Policing Unit Acting Senior Sergeant Daniel Goldburg said the combination of an alleged high speed linked with recent drug use was very concerning.

"The outcome for this matter could so easily have been very different," he said.

"We will be working hard over the festive season to keep all of our roads as safe as possible.

"All road users should expect to see us each time they get behind the wheel."

As the festive holiday season approaches, Snr Sgt Goldburg said it should be expected that speed enforcement patrols would be maintained not only on the highways but also the suburban streets.