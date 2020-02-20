Menu
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
News

BUST: $2m in drugs, $200k cash found in spare tyre

by TESS IKONOMOU
20th Feb 2020 7:41 AM
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

Townsville man Leslie Gordon Sharp, 52, and Logan man Paul Lindsay Barclay, 52, have been charged with 10 offences, five each for trafficking and possessing drugs.

Police will allege yesterday afternoon at Home Hill detectives intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search where they located 1.93 kilograms of methylamphetamine and $198,802 in cash, as well as 635 grams of cannabis.

 

It will be alleged the meth was found inside the spare tyre of the car.

Sharp will appear tomorrow in the Townsville Magistrates Court after an adjournment today. No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.

Barclay will be mentioned in court on Friday, he was remanded in custody today.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant OIC of the Major and Organised Crime Squad Chris Caswell said the estimated street value of the drugs seized were $1.9 million.

"It's a significant impact for Townsville and the greater North Queensland region to remove that amount of dangerous drugs from the streets," he said.

