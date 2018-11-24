Menu
TAKEOVER: Buslink Gladstone has been taken over by transportation giant ComfortDelGro.
Buslink Gladstone acquired by Singaporean transport giant

Mark Zita
24th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE'S local bus operator has been taken over by a global giant of transport solutions.

Buslink Gladstone, along with 11 other subsidiaries across the country, will be bought out by Singaporean transportation company ComfortDelGro, for $191million.

The company already operates bus services in New South Wales, where they are a major contractor for Sydney's bus network, and in Victoria.

It is the largest acquisition to date by the company, and will extend its outreach to Queensland, including Gladstone, and the Northern Territory, where Buslink is a major contractor for Darwin's bus services.

Managing Director Yang Bang Seng said the takeover is a new opportunity for the company.

"Our experience in NSW and Victoria, where we run extensive scheduled and unscheduled bus services, will stand us in good stead as we embark on this," Mr Seng said.

"With a combined fleet of over 2,250 buses now spread across six states and territories, ComfortDelGro will be the largest private bus operator with a good spread of contracts to increase our resilience."

Gladstone state MP Glenn Butcher will meet with Buslink Gladstone's manager Jim O'Donnell next month to discuss improving bus services in the region.

He's campaigning for more services in the region, better accessibility and a dedicated weekend bus service from Gladstone to Boyne-Tannum.

"I believe we would have many commuters from Gladstone who would welcome the opportunity to go to the beach on a weekend and also those from the Boyne-Tannum region coming to Gladstone for the day to the movies or other entertainment not available to them," Mr Butcher said.

"Families may also find it easier to connect, for instance grandparents or grandchildren may find the service useful to see family in either region for a day trip or overnight weekend stay."

The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval.

