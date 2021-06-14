Menu
Singer on A Stage
Singer on A Stage
Entertainment

Busking tournament to take over Gladstone streets

Melanie Plane
14th Jun 2021 1:44 PM
Talented Gladstone musicians will have the chance to showcase their skills next month as the city plays host to the first regional final of the Australian National Busking Championships.

In a first for the region, performers from Central Queensland and beyond will showcase their talents in Gladstone on Saturday, July 24, in an event hosted by Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited.

Gladstone will also have an opportunity to shine, as buskers from beyond our region have chosen to travel to perform, and the judges will make their way from the home of the ANBC in Cooma, NSW.

The family-friendly event will take place on from 9am-4pm at “Busking Stations” along Goondoon Street, Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Marina Parklands and Spinnaker Park.

The winners of each of the age categories will play at the Regional Finals and Awards Ceremony at the performance stage, located next to Auckland House at Gladstone Ports Corporation’s East Shores Parkland.

Applications have already been received from solo, duo and group musicians, however the competition is not limited to musicians, all street performers are encouraged to enter.

Categories include: Open, High School, Primary School, Indigenous and Special Judges Awards.

There will also be a People’s Choice category for which the public will have the opportunity to vote on their favourite buskers by tipping buskers with Busker Tokens, which will be available to purchase on the day for $1 each.

The winners will perform at the Regional Final Concert & Awards Presentation at 5pm that day and will be invited to play at the ANBC National Grand Final in Cooma on November 13, 2021.

To enter the competition, please complete the entry form on the Gladstone Region website: www.gladstoneregion.info/busking-championships

australian busking championships busking gladstone area promotion and development limited gladstone events
Gladstone Observer

        'Scream of pain': Child airlifted after marine sting

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        Humble Gladstone Vinnies volunteer for 20+ years awarded OAM

        Renewable energy rise to see CQ family bills slashed

