Fan favourite Ben Brady will return to the main stage for Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival 2021.
Music

Busking muso returns to Agnes Blues Fest

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
11th Dec 2020 10:07 AM
No stranger to performing, Ben lives for busking and performing anywhere from stages to streets across Australia.

As a solo performer, Ben uses emotion to bring his audiences on a journey through every note and screaming riffs.

Ben believes music is not art, but a drug that everyone needs in order to live.

He combines his heavy slide guitar, harmonica and foot stomping into a melodic, soft-spoken folk performance.

Ben will join 8 Ball Aitken, Hayley Marsten, Kate Mahood, Gypsy Rumble, and Hat Fitz & Cara who will all play at the Marquee Stage.

AGNES BLUES, ROOTS & ROCK FESTIVAL 2021

Festival Dates – Friday 19th February to Sunday 21st February 2021

Venue – SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

