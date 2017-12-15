Businesswomen "bust myths" of Goondoon St in quirky video

CREATIVE SPARK: Ginger Says owner Michelle Wilson and creative design assistant Taylor Butcher are encouraging shoppers to support local business in Goondoon St.

THEY may not be James Hyneman and Adam Savage but two savvy Gladstone businesswomen are busting myths about Goondoon St.

Ginger Says's Michelle Wilson and Taylor Butcher want shoppers to know there are plenty of parks and shopping options in Gladstone's main street.

With Christmas just 10 days away the pair is encouraging shoppers to support local businesses in the main street when buying presents and stocking fillers.

To spread the message far and wide Ms Wilson and Ms Butcher starred in their own Facebook video, which has now been seen more than 2000 times.

Ms Butcher said some residents were unaware of the carparks behind the Goondoon St stores, including near the ANZ bank and the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

"Lots of other businesses have come in saying it's really quiet but the mall is packed," Ms Wilson said.

"It would make a massive difference (if shoppers supported local business), not just for us but for every business in the main street."

Ms Wilson, a business owner of 14 years, has seen the best and the most challenging times in Gladstone.

She said the secret to success was to diversify and be really good at what you offer.

This year Ms Wilson diversified her gift and homewares stores into the wedding market.

They made artificial flower arrangements and centrepieces for 29 weddings.

Embracing the festive spirit, Ginger Says will give away a hamper valued at $700 on December 20.

To find out how you can enter the competition, visit its Facebook page.