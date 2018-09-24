Businesswoman's message for new Gladstone businesses

IT'S an exciting time to be both in business and a customer in Gladstone, according to Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Lyndal Hansen.

With a diverse range of businesses opening up, the businesswoman said people were getting a good sense of the market and taking the leap to build businesses rather than rely on big-end industry work.

Mrs Hansen, also said people would rely less on Rockhampton for shopping.

"People are getting a good sense of what we need in this community and we can see that the market is turning around,” Mrs Hansen said.

"Even some of the real estate has picked up from being right at the bottom.

"We have to create our own jobs because we've always relied on the big end of town but they aren't there all the time.

"Locals need to invest in their town and go out and use those services.

"We have to boost our own economy from the inside out and we have to work on our non-for-profit.”

Mrs Hansen said Australia's biggest fishing event, The Boyne Tannum HookUp, brought in $1.7 million to the Gladstone region in just three days.

"If we lifted up every not-for-profit we would see a great deal change,” she said.

Mrs Hansen said opening a business in Gladstone was no easy road. She started her consultancy company 17 years ago and said for the first 12 months it was a "yo-yo”.

Her words of advice to new business owners was to remain realistic but positive.

"It's going to be tough when you open in Gladstone but so long as they've got a good investment and they aren't relying on a profit margin for the first 12 months they will survive,” she said.

"If you're relying on an income and a wage it puts pressure on you, it doesn't allow you to learn. Keep going, keep wearing a smile and remember, you are not alone.”