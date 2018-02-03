Menu
Business's Kin Kora branch announces surprising closure

ANZ has announced it will be closing its Kin Kora branch.

Yesterday morning, customers of the Philip St bank were notified of the looming closure via email.

The message referenced the rise in online and mobile banking as the reason behind the decision to close the branch's doors.

"Fewer customers are using Kin Kora branch and after much consideration, our branch at 191 Philip St, Gladstone, will permanently close," the email read.

The branch will officially close at 2pm on March 28.

The notification sent out to customers acknowledged how the change could affect how customers did their banking but advised ANZ would assist people through the transition. 

The email advised customers did not have to change anything in the meantime.

"Your account and BSB numbers will remain the same and they'll be transferred to our ANZ Gladstone branch, at 13/172 Goondoon Street, Gladstone," the email read.

Kin Kora ANZ customers, like all ANZ customers are also able to use any ANZ branch in the country.

Topics:  anz banking business economy kin kora

Gladstone Observer
