Businessman steps up to help with medical supplies

CQ Tool Supplies director Ron Harding donated an assortment of things to CQ Radiology, including masks and hand sanitiser

WHEN an employee from Central Queensland Radiology walked into his store looking for personal protective equipment, Ron Harding was quick to lend a hand.

The CQ Tool Supplies director said he was initially asked about safety glasses, but when he asked what else the company needed, decided to help out even further.

“I had a couple of temperature thermometers and asked if radiology could use them, and they said ‘absolutely’,” Mr Harding said.

“I was happy to give them the thermometers … they’re at the coalface of a national emergency.

“We just need to supply the hospitals with what we can.”

Central Queensland Radiology Gladstone operations manager Susan Jochheim was grateful for Mr Harding’s support.

“It’s very nice that he is concerned about his community,” Ms Jochheim said.

The company offered to pay for the supplies, but Ms Jochheim said Mr Harding wished it to be a donation.

Mr Harding donated a variety of items including face masks and hand sanitiser, which was sourced through a special batch manufactured by one of his suppliers.

Ms Jochheim said they were going through hand sanitiser at a considerable rate and finding it difficult to get through medical chains.

“A lot of things are on backorder without being able to comprehend when there were going to be available,” Ms Jochheim said.

“We started thinking outside the box and going to industry-type businesses.”

And as regular supplies of PPE start to trickle in, Ms Jochheim said it was nice to have a reserve.

“We don’t want the public to be concerned about having access to PPE,” she said.

“We do have the right levels now, it was just a matter of a couple of weeks ago, shipments weren’t coming in.”

Mr Harding said he was “absolutely rapt” to have been able to help.

“It’s a good heartfelt thing when you do something for the community and things work out,” he said.