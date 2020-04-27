Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CQ Tool Supplies director Ron Harding donated an assortment of things to CQ Radiology, including masks and hand sanitiser
CQ Tool Supplies director Ron Harding donated an assortment of things to CQ Radiology, including masks and hand sanitiser
News

Businessman steps up to help with medical supplies

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN an employee from Central Queensland Radiology walked into his store looking for personal protective equipment, Ron Harding was quick to lend a hand.

The CQ Tool Supplies director said he was initially asked about safety glasses, but when he asked what else the company needed, decided to help out even further.

“I had a couple of temperature thermometers and asked if radiology could use them, and they said ‘absolutely’,” Mr Harding said.

“I was happy to give them the thermometers … they’re at the coalface of a national emergency.

“We just need to supply the hospitals with what we can.”

Central Queensland Radiology Gladstone operations manager Susan Jochheim was grateful for Mr Harding’s support.

“It’s very nice that he is concerned about his community,” Ms Jochheim said.

The company offered to pay for the supplies, but Ms Jochheim said Mr Harding wished it to be a donation.

Mr Harding donated a variety of items including face masks and hand sanitiser, which was sourced through a special batch manufactured by one of his suppliers.

Ms Jochheim said they were going through hand sanitiser at a considerable rate and finding it difficult to get through medical chains.

“A lot of things are on backorder without being able to comprehend when there were going to be available,” Ms Jochheim said.

“We started thinking outside the box and going to industry-type businesses.”

And as regular supplies of PPE start to trickle in, Ms Jochheim said it was nice to have a reserve.

“We don’t want the public to be concerned about having access to PPE,” she said.

“We do have the right levels now, it was just a matter of a couple of weeks ago, shipments weren’t coming in.”

Mr Harding said he was “absolutely rapt” to have been able to help.

“It’s a good heartfelt thing when you do something for the community and things work out,” he said.

coronavirusgladstone cq tool supplies medical supplies ppe
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ Hospital suspends water births

        premium_icon CQ Hospital suspends water births

        News The temporary suspension is due to coronavirus and measures to keep staff and expectant mothers safe.

        Insurance company sues drunk driver for more than $1.5m

        premium_icon Insurance company sues drunk driver for more than $1.5m

        News Suncorp Insurance is looking to recoup costs from the 2012 crash

        ‘A Healing Wound’: Student’s touching tribute

        premium_icon ‘A Healing Wound’: Student’s touching tribute

        News Read a Miriam Vale student’s special Anzac poem and the explanation behind each...

        Man airlifted to hospital from bulk carrier

        premium_icon Man airlifted to hospital from bulk carrier

        News The RACQ Capricorn Rescue treated the man on-board the ship before taking him to...