Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Chardon to stand trial on murder charge

by Vanda Carson
5th Apr 2019 12:41 PM

A millionaire businesssman accused of shooting the mother of his children then dumping her body in the Gold Coast Seaway will face trial in August, a court has heard.

Supreme Court Justice Martin Burns set the date of August 12 for the start of John Chardon's four-week jury trial before Justice Ann Lyons, the Senior Judge Administrator.

Chardon's wife Novy, 34, disappeared on February 6, 2013. Her body was never found.

Her husband was charged with her murder three years later.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
domestic violence john cardon novy chardon queensland crime

Top Stories

    Mayor 'confident' Big W Gladstone is safe

    premium_icon Mayor 'confident' Big W Gladstone is safe

    News The retail chain's owner Woolworths Group confirms it will close 30 stores over the next three years.

    • 5th Apr 2019 1:41 PM
    These two projects are protecting our turtle populations

    premium_icon These two projects are protecting our turtle populations

    Pets & Animals They are two of 25 initiatives sharing $1.4million in funds.

    Sailing club on the lookout for community support

    premium_icon Sailing club on the lookout for community support

    News Iconic club has rich history in Gladstone

    • 5th Apr 2019 12:07 PM
    WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do in Gladstone this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Nine things to do in Gladstone this weekend

    News Looking for something to keep you entertained?