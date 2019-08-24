Businesses throw in lifeline to float Seafarers

Volunteers Kelly Rajah, Leisa McLeod, Lesley Stone, Garry Stone, Kevin Macinnes, Nicholas Swettenham, Christine Swettenham, Rob Donnan, Arthur Courtney and Jessica Mulhall in the mission to seafarers bus after being nominated for an international award.

Volunteers Kelly Rajah, Leisa McLeod, Lesley Stone, Garry Stone, Kevin Macinnes, Nicholas Swettenham, Christine Swettenham, Rob Donnan, Arthur Courtney and Jessica Mulhall in the mission to seafarers bus after being nominated for an international award. GLA180719MTSF

SEVERAL community organisations have responded to the call to keep Mission to Seafarers Gladstone afloat.

After struggling to keep the doors open, the group announced a month-long break from trading at the beginning of August to "restructure and realign”.

In the past week, several organisations have stepped in to offer a helping hand by donating much-needed funds.

This included QGC coming on as a vehicle sponsor, a $5000 donation from Smit Lamnalco, a $500 donation from Bendigo Bank Calliope branch, $2900 raised from the Monson Agencies Australia's Shipping Fraternity Charity Golf Day, and Curtis Ferry Services and Lightbox, which will sponsor the Mission's upcoming cruise fundraiser.

Mission to Seafarers Gladstone general manager Jessica Mulhall said she was grateful for the support from so many community groups and organisations, which meant "everything”.

"Now with these (funds) coming through, it's not just that renewed faith, it's breathing space for us,” Ms Mulhall said.

"We think we've got another solid 12 months in us now in which to keep building the business side of things and generating that income internally so we can keep providing that vital service.”

On top of the funds raised and donated by local organisations, Mission to Seafarers Gladstone also received a $100,000 donation from the Queensland Government.

Ms Mulhall said QGC's vehicle sponsorship would cover the cost of registration and fuel for the three buses that transport the seafarers on a daily basis.

"Things like the fuel ... to have that covered means that we can continue providing that service,” she said.

Ms Mulhall said the Mission would continue to pick up the cost for the welfare bus.

She said the donations made by the other groups helped cover refurbishments and get some services up and running again.

"Even these local community groups and businesses that don't have a direct correlation to the service that we provide ... they see the benefit of the Gladstone Region and that's why they're wanting to get involved in supporting that,” Ms Mulhall said.

There are three more sponsorship packages still available for other companies who wish to support the Mission, which is expected to resume full services from next month.