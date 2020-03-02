Businesses team up to support trainee

HSE trainee Kobe Shaw, Kaefer HSE manager Jennifer Prestwich, Programmed apprentice advisor Letia Shaw and Narbil Training director John Guinea discuss the importance of local businesses helping women get into trade. Picture: Sam Reynolds

JOB experience and the support of local businesses has helped Kobe Shaw thrive in her Health, Safety and Environment traineeship with Kaefer Integrated Services.

As part of her traineeship, Miss Shaw attended a training course at Narbil Training.

Narbil director John Guinea said he saw an “insane amount of potential” in Miss Shaw and offered to put her through more training.

The courses included gas testing, working at heights and in confined spaces and more.

“Every now and again you get the opportunity to help someone along and it’s special,” Mr Guinea said.

Jennifer Prestwich, Kobe Shaw, Letia Shaw and John Guinea

Miss Shaw commenced her traineeship last year through Programmed and is due to complete a Certificate IV in Workplace Health and Safety in June.

“It’s really good because I get the on-job experience I wouldn’t have if I’d just studied at uni,” Miss Shaw said.

She said the support she’d received during her training had been great.