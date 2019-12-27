Businesses report bumper tourism season

AGNES Water businesses are getting ready for a bumper holiday season with an influx of visitors already settling into the region.

Tourism hotspots, including the Agnes Water Caravan Park, are packed to capacity as tourists set up camp for the Christmas break.

Caravan Park manager Trish Biggens said they were booked out until January 18.

“It is an extremely busy park and we are starting to see all the Christmas visitors flood in now,” Ms Biggens said.

“We are pretty much flat out all the time and don’t have a break until February.”

Reef2Beach surf shop owner and operator Wayne ‘Grom’ Mellick said he had experienced a great start to the season.

“It is definitely busier than previous years, which is great to see,” Mr Mellick said.

“The weather is looking good and it would be nice to get a bit of rain hopefully.”

COOL SCHOOL: Wayne 'Grom' Mellick taking surf lessons at Agnes Water, the best job in town. Photos: Rob Black

Mr Mellick said the surf school had been really popular already over the school holidays and he was looking forward to seeing what the New Year would bring.

“We’ve had some nice little waves out there,” he said.

“I’m expecting we are going to have a very busy holiday period, especially if this weather holds up.”

Mr Mellick said morale was high in the tourism sector across the region.

“This year has been a good year and there has definitely been a lot of interest in the region,” he said.

“I think it’s due to word-of-mouth and also a bit of advertising on TV.

“This region is beautiful and especially as we are at the southern tip of the Great Barrier Reef.”

Sandcastles 1770 Motel and Resort manager Janene Hulst said they were also fully booked over the Christmas break.

“We are full for about two and a half weeks,” Ms Hulst said.

“It’s a great time of year.”

Mrs Hulst said they had also experienced an extra rush on the lead up to the summer holidays. “On top of the regular visitors, we’ve had firemen and ambulance officers staying here as they come to help fight the fires,” she said.

“It’s definitely been busier than usual.”