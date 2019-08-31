Businesses relief as common sense prevails over parks

Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford is pleased to hear the Department of Transport and Main Roads will reinstate parking outside shops in Sun Valley. The department put line marking on the road as part of safety upgrades a couple of weeks ago.

BUSINESS owners say common sense has prevailed, with the confirmation car parks will be reinstated outside Sun Valley businesses.

Line marking was painted outside the Philip St stores about two weeks ago during upgrades to Rifle Range Rd and the Philip St roundabout carried out by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The decision prompted an outcry from businesses and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, who argued the removal of the car parks would negatively affect the stores in the complex including Fordy's Spar Express, SV Hair Design, Star Liquor, Sun Valley Seafoods and Gladstone Veterinary Clinic.

Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford said he is "very excited and very happy” that parking spaces will be made available again soon.

"Not only myself but all the other tenants in the centre too,” Mr Ford said.

He said he had noticed a slight dip in service since the parking spaces were removed.

"A lot of customers park out there and the car parking directly outside the front of the shops on the property is quite limited,” Mr Ford said.

"When that's full, a lot of cars park out on the road and obviously with those lines being there it creates the perception that you can't park there and they will keep driving up the road.”

He said those parking spaces were often used by truck drivers and cars towing boats and caravans.

Mr Ford said once the car parks are reinstated he expects to see "more customers coming back in the doors”.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the upgrades to that section of the road were part of a High Risk Roads safety project being carried out on Gladstone-Beneraby Road.

"TMR met with the Member for Gladstone this week and confirmed space for three vehicles to park will be reinstated in front of the Philip Street businesses, next to the Rifle Range Road intersection,” the TMR spokesperson said.

"It is important that we maintain visibility for customers exiting the property and balance this with community feedback in relation to on-street parking at this location.”

Designs and line marking changes are being finalised by TMR and parking is expected to be reinstated in coming weeks.

Mr Butcher said he was pleased with the outcome for the owners of those businesses affected.

He said he understood that the department put the line markings as a safety measure but said the parking spaces out the front of the businesses were necessary.

"(It) is great news for those small businesses,” Mr Butcher said.