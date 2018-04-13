Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PINKED: Ping Carlyon from Hansen's Clinton Foodworks is ready and dressed in the right colour for HookUp.
PINKED: Ping Carlyon from Hansen's Clinton Foodworks is ready and dressed in the right colour for HookUp. Mike Richards GLA120418PINK
News

Businesses get pretty in pink for HookUp

MATT HARRIS
by
13th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

NOW that Gladstone's NRL match is run and done it's time to turn our attention towards another huge event on the 2018 calendar - the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Only three weeks remain until the first line is cast for Australia's favourite family friendly fishing competition.

Gladstone businesses are already getting in the spirit by turning pink for HookUp.

One of the businesses participating is Hansen's Clinton Foodworks and is proof you don't have to be based at Boyne Island to leverage off the event.

Store manager Annika Swann is on board to promote HookUp and her customers have already noticed the pink decorations - not that they're hard to miss.

"They've asked what the pink is for," Ms Swan said.

"When we tell them what it's about (customers) say they've seen other pink things around town.

"There are other people who have the pink flags up.

"I've got a pink day planned where our staff will wear pink and we'll have discounts and things like that."

Ms Swan said she expected the Foodworks' ice machine to get a work over during HookUp as anglers keep their catches fresh and beer ice cold.

Other business that are going pink for HookUp include Caltex at Boyne Island, McDonald's Boyne Island and the NAB branch at Boyne Island.

  • If your business is going pink for HookUp email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au and let us know!

Related Items

boyne tannum hookup foodworks gladstone events hookup
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Carinity's Gladstone campus growing rapidly

    Carinity's Gladstone campus growing rapidly

    News School set to reach student capacity one year earlier than expected.

    • 13th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
    Patients on Newstart forced to pay full fee

    Patients on Newstart forced to pay full fee

    News Bulk billing change causes couple more pain.

    • 13th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
    Supply Chain Expo opens industry doors

    Supply Chain Expo opens industry doors

    News More than 60 stalls represented at GEA Expo.

    • 13th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
    'It's a mess': Drivers say road upgrade is overdue

    'It's a mess': Drivers say road upgrade is overdue

    News Drivers support push to upgrade Gladstone Benaraby Road.

    • 13th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners