Businesses get pretty in pink for HookUp

PINKED: Ping Carlyon from Hansen's Clinton Foodworks is ready and dressed in the right colour for HookUp.

PINKED: Ping Carlyon from Hansen's Clinton Foodworks is ready and dressed in the right colour for HookUp. Mike Richards GLA120418PINK

NOW that Gladstone's NRL match is run and done it's time to turn our attention towards another huge event on the 2018 calendar - the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Only three weeks remain until the first line is cast for Australia's favourite family friendly fishing competition.

Gladstone businesses are already getting in the spirit by turning pink for HookUp.

One of the businesses participating is Hansen's Clinton Foodworks and is proof you don't have to be based at Boyne Island to leverage off the event.

Store manager Annika Swann is on board to promote HookUp and her customers have already noticed the pink decorations - not that they're hard to miss.

"They've asked what the pink is for," Ms Swan said.

"When we tell them what it's about (customers) say they've seen other pink things around town.

"There are other people who have the pink flags up.

"I've got a pink day planned where our staff will wear pink and we'll have discounts and things like that."

Ms Swan said she expected the Foodworks' ice machine to get a work over during HookUp as anglers keep their catches fresh and beer ice cold.

Other business that are going pink for HookUp include Caltex at Boyne Island, McDonald's Boyne Island and the NAB branch at Boyne Island.