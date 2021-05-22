Menu
No New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Victoria After Melbourne Man's Positive Test Following Quarantine
Businesses fined thousands

22nd May 2021 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:45 AM

Seven Victorian businesses have received fines of up to $9913 for failing to comply with COVID-19 safety measures.

Inspectors have targeted more than 2,200 businesses this month, with four hospitality venues fined $9,913 for non-compliance.

The venues, in St Kilda, South Melbourne, Brunswick and Geelong, were penalised for issues including failure to have QR code check-in systems in place.

Since the introduction of the new $1,652 on-the-spot fine, a hospitality venue in Sunshine in Melbourne’s west was fined $1,652 for having no QR code system in place and no density quotient signs in place.

In the CBD and Docklands, another two hospitality venues were also fined for not having a government approved QR code check-in system in place.

More businesses are expected to be hit in coming weeks as enforcement efforts ramp up across the hospitality, retail, ride share and other businesses.

Melbourne restaurants and other businesses are being put on notice they must be COVID-19 safe. Photo: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
Since May 1, in addition to the fines, more than 200 enforcement notices have been issued, including 59 written warnings, eight verbal warnings and 136 improvement notices, for non-compliance.

Businesses caught repeatedly flouting rules could face an additional $9,913 fine or a prohibition notice shutting them down.

They can also face court prosecution for continued, blatant or wilful non-compliance with the rules.

Acting Police and Emergency Services Danny Pearson said all businesses had a responsibility to provide a COVID-safe environment for staff and customers.

“Every workplace must be making every effort to have a government approved QR code system working, COVID safety signage up and stick to their density limits – to help us all stay safe and stay open,” he said.

“If a business is not following the rules, then they can expect a visit from our Authorised Officers and enforcement action including on-the-spot fines or temporary closures.”

