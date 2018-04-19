Variety Raffle: $5 buys chance of winning $6500 in prizes

VARIETY THE SPICE OF LIFE: John Samuels stands alongside his Holden ute which he drives on the annual Variety Bash

VARIETY THE SPICE OF LIFE: John Samuels stands alongside his Holden ute which he drives on the annual Variety Bash Greg Bray

AT 72 years of age, John Samuels should be slowing down, instead he has been ramping up his efforts to help the Variety Childrens' Charity.

"There's needy kids all over town and there's no guarantee we can help them, but you never know," he said.

John has been out and about collecting goods from local businesses to be raffled off at the upcoming Boyne Tannum HookUP.

The money we raise goes to any child in need and their families, but we were able to donate a wheelchair bus to Rosella Park school last November.

"We raised the money for the wheelchair Liberty Swing in the park at Tannum as well as buying special need wheelchairs and gravity chairs for children," John said.

John got involved with the charity a few years ago.

"I got talked into going on a Variety Bash and on my first day I found out just how good I had things compared to others, the mum's in particular take their childrens problems in their stride, I just couldn't walk away without helping," he said.

Since then John has bought an old Holden ute and has been on more Variety Bash events.

"We helped a family in Dalby with three autistic kids and the youngest needed monthly transfusions in Brisbane, they'd never had a holiday in their lives so we sent them to the Whitsundays for a week, but they're just one of many people we try to help," he said.

He is particularly looking forward to this year's Bash which is starting in Gladstone on August 22.

"I'm not too old to lie on the ground when we camp during the bash, also if my wife is looking for me the first place she looks is in the shed and under my car," he said.

John has been overwhelmed with the support the charity has received from local businesses.

"A lot of small businesses have really stepped up and there's a strong undercurrent of local businesses working hard in the background to support our club and kids in Gladstone, they've been awesome," John said.

VARIETY OF GIVING: John Samuels with some of the gifts local businesses have donated to the Variety Children's Charity raffle Greg Bray

John and his fellow Variety members will be at the HookUP running their raffle.

"This year a five dollar raffle ticket will win some lucky person $6500 worth of prizes.

"We're very indebted to the HookUp organisers who go out of their way to help us every year, they really help local groups support local people.

"The people we help are so humble, I'm just grateful we can do something to help them," he said.