Businesses bullied into Adani backdowns

DEB Frecklington has flagged a crackdown against the ­subversive tactics being increasingly used by hardline ­climate extremists to bully legitimate businesses.

The State Opposition Leader yesterday told The Courier-Mail that Queensland jobs were being imperilled by the methods of activists, and government needed to intervene.

"Bullying and harassment of law-abiding businesses is simply unacceptable," Ms Frecklington said.

"This type of bullying behaviour is putting local jobs at risk because Annastacia Palaszczuk fails to stand up to these extremists."

A climate change protester is seen during a demonstration outside of Siemens Mobility in Docklands, Melbourne on December 10, where protesters weer demanding the company refuse their impending contract for signalling services on Adani's controversial Carmichael Rail Project. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

Her comments came after the global chief of technology firm Siemens promised to review his company's association with Galilee Basin miner Adani. The firm has been in the crosshairs of the anti-Adani movement in recent months, with activists holding protests within its Australian offices and accused of publishing details of its employees.

After a social media barrage, Siemens chief Joe Kaeser posted on Twitter that he was previously unaware of concerns about Adani and he would review the relationship.

"I will diligently look into the matter and get back to you soon. Siemens' view and decision may or may not change. But you deserve an answer."

Climate change protesters outside Siemens on December 10. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

Two weeks ago, ahead of an agreement to work on Adani's central Queensland rail line, local Siemens management defended their association in a mass email to staff.

Global consulting firm ­Aurecon wilted to a similar campaign in August and the success emboldened activist groups to target more companies suspected of being involved with Adani.

An Adani spokeswoman said the miner was confident Siemens would honour a deal signed last week to build its rail signalling infrastructure.

But Australian Conservation Foundation campaigner Christian Slattery disagreed: "By working with Adani, Siemens undermines its claim to be a company that cares about sustainability and climate action."