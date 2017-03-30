Gladstone stops to deal with aftermath of Debbie

UNDERWATER: Dawson Rd was flooding this morning as the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie swept through the Gladstone region.

THE BIG clean up of the Gladstone region has already begun - depsite the Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie having only just thrashed us a few hours ago.

Trees came down, cars were washed away and houses were flooded as the downgraded tropical low pelted down over Gladstone.

Residents have armed themselves with brooms and buckets as they clean all that's left behind of the cyclone from their shopfronts and driveways.

Clean up at Gladstone Square: Clean up at Gladstone Square

With flash flooding hitting Gladstone hard this morning a number of services and businesses are also closed.

The Calliope and Miriam Vale libraries are closed today and home library deliveries will be delayed until tomorrow (weather permitting).

The Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum is closed today, as is the Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens, including Savour The Flavour cafe.

Gladstone Regional Council's bin collections will continue as normal, if roads are not flooded

Both the northern and southern sides of Calliope River picnic area are closed.

The Matthew Flinders (marina) Bridge is unable to be lifted for tall vessels because of wind gusts.

CQUniversity was forced to close its Gladstone City campus because of a power outage. The marina campus remains open.

The Dock at East Shores will reopen tomorrow after closing because of the weather.

If you know of anything else not open email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.