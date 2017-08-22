Business upturn: Light on the horizon as retail giant rolls in

FRESH data from SV Partners has provided a shot in the arm for the Gladstone retail industry with its August report delivering promising news for the region.

SV Partners, an insolvency accounting and specialist advisory firm, stated in its August 2017 Commercial Risk Outlook Report that no business in the retail trade was at current risk of insolvency in Gladstone.

This bucks the national trend which has had retailers at significant

risk, with 3.2% of the industry, or 1591 businesses, at high risk of insolvency.

The attraction of retail

in Gladstone has recently lured clothing outlet Rivers into opening a store in the Night Owl complex on Dawson Hwy.

The long-awaited fashion store will open its doors on September 1.

Rivers' parent company

is the Specialty Fashion Group, which owns retail fashion outlets such as Millers, Crossroads,

Katies, Autograph and City Chic.

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce vice-president and Hansen's Clinton FoodWorks owner Rick Hansen said while retail in Gladstone had fallen on some tough times in recent years, there was light on the horizon.

"We are starting to see an upturn now and hopefully a sustainable one,” Mr Hansen said.

"We've been through some very slow times

with small business in

town and they've had to

be a bit innovative to survive.

"Some who have gone

out of the town were ones here during the boom but

a lot are here who survived that.

"If you do your business plans and marketing and understand the base you're trying to sell to, you'll go well.”

As for the rest of the business industry, the insolvency report found 18 of Gladstone's 713 registered businesses, or 2.5% ,

were at high risk of insolvency.

The most at risk industries are construction, professional and technical services, and rental hiring and real estate services.

The report draws upon millions of commercially sourced records and data assets to create and analyse comprehensive risk profiles of more than half a million of Australia's incorporated businesses.