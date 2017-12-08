Business success was no 'walk in the park'

BEING adaptable to Gladstone's changing needs is what earned Buslink manager Brett Wilkins a top award and recognition from the Gladstone community.

A previous Best in Business nominee, he said winning The Observer's award for Best Business Leader was an honour.

"We go about our daily business and we don't make a big song and dance about it," Mr Wilkins said.

"We must be doing something right if people are nominating me to the point we can take an award out like that.

"It means a lot and obviously the staff are very receptive of it.

"Everyone takes pride in their roles here and how we go about operating the bus service for Gladstone."

Even though he has been in the transport game for almost 35 years, he said operating a fleet of 40 buses in Gladstone for the past three-and-a-half years was no walk in the park.

It has been a long business journey for Mr Wilkins in different states, starting in the Buslink workshop, and then into senior management.

Buslink holiday travel reminder : Award-winning business leader Brett Wilkins from Buslink Gladstone reminds the community on to check out the new schedule during the school holidays.

"You just learn along the way and you deal with different people every day and different staff environments," he said.

Previously Mr Wilkins ran businesses with about 100 staff but in Gladstone he has just 40-50 staff.

"I thought this was going to be a walk in the park, but obviously it wasn't," he said.

"How the community perceived (Buslink) was the first thing to work on."

Mr Wilkins said putting new systems in the background for effective communication was one of his biggest challenges when starting out in Gladstone.

"Lots of contingency plans are needed to operate in severe weather," he said.

Mr Wilkins said back in Gladstone's heyday, the company had about 60 buses.

"When there was a lot Curtis Island and Wiggins Island.... (there was) high demand to get employees from their homes to the work sites," he said.

"For us, we want to get keep striving to provide a service to the changing needs of Gladstone."