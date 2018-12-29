Business sets aside $10 from each sale for generous donation

Bobby Lenz, former manager of Gladstone Flooring Xtra, organised donations to local brain cancer initiative Bella the Brave, started by mom of local toddler Bella Bates. INSET: Robin and Bella Bates.

GLADSTONE Flooring Xtra's former manager Bobby Lenz is particularly proud of one business decision made during his time as manager.

In November last year Mr Lenz started a project to raise money for brain cancer research by supporting local initiative Bella the Brave.

Bella the Brave was started by his friend Robin Bates when her young daughter Bella was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer.

Mrs Bates said Gladstone Flooring Xtra donated about $4000 towards the cause, with donations going to the Charlie Teo Foundation to support brain cancer research.

"(They) made an initial donation of $1000 as part of the fundraising that Bella the Brave did for the 2017 Noosa Triathlon which is held in November,” Mrs Bates said.

"From the beginning of 2018 they have been making monthly donations with $10 from every flooring job being donated to BTB.

"Brain cancer kills more children than any other disease, yet is still receiving very little in terms of funding for research into treatment options. Every donation brings us that little bit closer to the day better treatment options become available or, better yet, a cure is found,” Mrs Bates said.

She said her daughter Bella, 3, had already had eight brain surgeries with the most recent one in October last year.

"She is healthy at the moment and has three monthly scans to monitor for recurrence of her tumour because of its aggressive nature,” Mrs Bates said.

Mr Lenz said he was friends with Mrs Bates since before Bella was born and was eager to support in any way he could following Bella's diagnosis.

"It was something that wouldn't cost the store as well, because we were a new store. So we'd come up with the figure of ten dollars from each job,” Mr Lenz said.

"We put that on our quote, so our customers know about the $10 so we're not paying for it, the customers paying for it and no ones ever complained.”

"We encourage other businesses to do the same, it's very easy to put a couple dollars of each sale towards a local cause.”