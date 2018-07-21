Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMPETITION: Liana Flynn from the Kin Kora Village Caravan and Residential Home Park was handing out brochures promoting the park at the Calliope River Rest Area yesterday afternoon. Pictured with camper Arthur Bugden.
COMPETITION: Liana Flynn from the Kin Kora Village Caravan and Residential Home Park was handing out brochures promoting the park at the Calliope River Rest Area yesterday afternoon. Pictured with camper Arthur Bugden. Mike Richards GLA200718CAMP
News

Business says council's free caravan park is unfair

Julia Bartrim
by
21st Jul 2018 4:30 AM

THE owner of a local caravan park says he'll be glad when the Gladstone Showgrounds are forced to close to campers, but says that won't solve the problem of the unfair competition from Calliope River Rest Area.

CRRA, managed by Gladstone Regional Council, offers free camping to travellers for up to 48 hours.

But Monte Olsen, who owns the four-and-a-half-star Kin Kora Village Caravan and Residential Home Park said the free rest area and showgroundswere "killing" his business.

 

FILE PIC: Monte Olsen of Kin Kora Village Caravan and Residential Home Park says his park offers much more than a place to dock your caravan, including features like a swimming pool, free barbecues and regularly cleaned and maintained facilities.
FILE PIC: Monte Olsen of Kin Kora Village Caravan and Residential Home Park says his park offers much more than a place to dock your caravan, including features like a swimming pool, free barbecues and regularly cleaned and maintained facilities. Luka Kauzlaric

"There were 140 vans at the Calliope River Rest Area the other weekend," Mr Olsen said.

"And I get about four.

"It's all uphill battle for a local business, you can't compete against free."

Mr Olsen said he had to pay staff wages, insurance, and "sky-rocketing rates" all to have his park overlooked for free options.

He said millions of dollars were being lost in revenue, including jobs, because of free camping sites in the Gladstone region including one at Calliope and Futter Creek Camping Reserve in the Boyne Valley.

(Instead) Gladstone ratepayers pick up the bill for road resurfacing, amenities block cleaning, maintenance, garbage collection, grass slashing, and policing of long-term stays, Mr Olsen said.

Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the council had "no intention of closing down the rest stop as it provides a safe rest to travellers using the national highway".

"I have been advised by camping and caravanning organisation representatives that often those travelling sometimes like to use rest areas and at other times like to come into towns to stay," Cr Burnett said.

The CRRA has operated for more than 40 years.

There is no limit placed on the number of vehicles that can use it at any one time.

Related Items

Show More
calliope river rest area caravan parks kin kora caravan park tourism
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Bill's big plans involve carpark fix

    Bill's big plans involve carpark fix

    News When the Pacific Eden arrived on Thursday morning there wasn't a spare car space to be seen.

    Mini Loco fans to mark 35 years of train passion

    Mini Loco fans to mark 35 years of train passion

    News Celebrations happening all weekend at Calliope Historical Village.

    Opting out of online health records

    Opting out of online health records

    News Tips for the elderly and those who aren't tech-savvy.

    Phenomenal foster children changed carer's perceptions

    Phenomenal foster children changed carer's perceptions

    News They're phenomenal little people who just needed a helping hand

    Local Partners