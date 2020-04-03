Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jacob, Edda 47 owner Fulvio and Brigitte, April 2 2020
Jacob, Edda 47 owner Fulvio and Brigitte, April 2 2020
News

Business owner sells discounted pizzas to help workers

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Apr 2020 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PIZZA business owner is doing everything he can to keep his staff and to help Gladstone residents who are struggling financially due to coronavirus.

Edda 47 owner Fulvio Oddone wanted to do something that would keep his employees working as well as give back to the community.

He decided to take $5 off every pizza to help those who might have lost their jobs after businesses were forced to close.

“With all these new rules I noticed many people had to shut down their businseeses or to lay off employees,” Mr Oddone said.

“I’m trying to do as much as I can to help out the Gladstone community, and show them the kindness they showed me in the last six months.”

Mr Oddone said the $5 discount would also help his two employees, Jacob and Brigitte, maintain their shift hours.

“I’m trying to maintain my employees and make sure i’ve got enough work for them and they have a secure job.”

Jacob, who has been working at Edda 47 for six months, said that Mr Oddone was always looking out for customers and staff.

“We have taken a bit of a hit in all honesty with everything but we’re trying to keep positive and keep business booming,” Jacob said.

“(Fulvio) gets his heartstrings tugged on quite a bit, he always is looking to help out wherever he can and he sees Gladstone as a community that he’s now apart of.

“He really wants to help out.”

The $5 discount will end April 6.

gladstone businesses
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sports powering on at Gladstone store

        premium_icon Sports powering on at Gladstone store

        Sport It had been a challenge in keeping up with customer demands

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        Car ‘well engulfed’ by flames

        premium_icon Car ‘well engulfed’ by flames

        News Two fire crews were called to put out the blaze.

        IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...