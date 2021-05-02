Business merger creates new IT force in Gladstone

The merger of two Gladstone information technology businesses has created a new force in computing in the port city.

Long-time Gladstone business Arthur’s Computer Essentials has officially merged with fellow

Gladstone business, CAPconnect.

Their merger is set to broaden the essential Information Technology IT services that both companies are offering for a wide variety of local business customers.

Arthur’s Computer Essentials owner Arthur de Looze said “joining forces” would

provide the Gladstone business community with an “end-to-end integrated ICT offering”.

“When we opened in 1999, the intention was always that we would be a customer-first service

company – helping our clients to better manage their business,” Mr de Looze said.

“I feel that we truly have achieved that.”

Since he started in the industry, Mr de Looze said the rapid development in IT had seen massive changes in how businesses operated and what they could offer clients.

“The IT industry no longer just consists of computers, networks and servers.

“It now encompasses managed printer services, managed telecommunications and managed ICT services – all aimed at making it easier for individuals and businesses to do what they do best, and leave the tech to trusted partners, like us.”

CAPconnect Branch Manager Josh Wayman said that the merger was a “natural progression for both businesses”.

“Not only do Arthur’s and CAPconnect partner with both Australian and global leading brands, but the values for each business are in complete alignment,” Mr Wayman said.

“CAPconnect is a close-knit team with that same customer-first approach as Arthur’s.

“We’re all really excited to have Arthur on board, and being able to provide his clients with new services and areas of expertise, as well as a greater support network across a wider field of technologies.”

