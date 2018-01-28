Business is brewing for local coffee chain

CAFFEINE FIX: Jham Bar Espresso barista Lachie Hughes making a cup o' joe at the chain's new store in Sun Valley Shopping Centre.

A THRIVING business native to Gladstone has tackled the town's economic decline with such enthusiasm the venture was guaranteed to pay off.

Jham Bar Espresso has re-opened its third espresso bar after relocating its Sun Valley store to a more prominent space in Sun Valley Shopping Centre.

Owner Anthony Breed said the new location, next-door to Hub Total Fitness, presented "a better opportunity" thanks to its position in the centre.

"We're loving the new space," Mr Breed said.

"There's more foot traffic where we are now. It's a great spot."

Mr Breed said centre management approached him about six months ago about the potential relocation and admitted

the timing of it all was "perfect".

"They love what we do and so they wanted to try and get us there, to the better location," he said.

The chain has another bustling store on Toolooa St next to Willy Ed's Music Accessories, and has a bright orange Espresso Kombi.

"(Our customers) can expect everything they would normally expect from Jham Bar at the new store," Mr Breed said.

"It's an interactive-type kiosk espresso bar.

"There's a sit-down area at the back with tables and chairs and there's bars built on the side of the building too.

"It's a great space for people to have a sit down or just pop in and it's a lot better locality for Sun Valley residents."

The new location officially opened on January 17.