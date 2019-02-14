Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
15 businesses declared bankruptcy in the fourth quarter ending December 31.
15 businesses declared bankruptcy in the fourth quarter ending December 31. BernardaSv
Business

Business insolvencies on the increase in Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
14th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE GLADSTONE Region has seen an increase in business insolvencies since September 2017.

According to data released by the Australian Financial Security Authority, 15 businesses declared bankruptcy in the fourth quarter ending December 31.

It's more than double the number of insolvencies for the third quarter, and an increase of four businesses from the second quarter.

In comparison, there were 10 insolvencies for the 2017 third quarter.

However, the number of personal (non-business) insolvencies has gone down in the same period.

43 people declared themselves insolvent in the fourth quarter 2018, which is a decrease of 11 insolvencies from the third quarter of 2017.

However, there was a slight spike in insolvencies in the third quarter of 2018 - with 48 people.

Gladstone was seventh across the state in insolvencies, which is also the third highest in regional Queensland.

Townsville had the total highest number of new debtors in Queensland - with 90.

bankruptcies gladstone region insolvencies
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Rider dies after motorcycle crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Rider dies after motorcycle crash

    Breaking A 44-year old Brisbane man has died after a motorcycle crash on the Dawson Highway.

    PIONEER: Local rotarians start country's first passport club

    premium_icon PIONEER: Local rotarians start country's first passport club

    News Club president believes it is 'the way of the future for rotarians'.

    Tenants from hell: Home owner claims $30k in damages

    premium_icon Tenants from hell: Home owner claims $30k in damages

    News "This in someone's house... and it's not a laughing matter."

    The 14 motorists fined for drink driving this week

    premium_icon The 14 motorists fined for drink driving this week

    News THOUSANDS of dollars in fines were handed out this week.