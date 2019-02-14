Business insolvencies on the increase in Gladstone

THE GLADSTONE Region has seen an increase in business insolvencies since September 2017.

According to data released by the Australian Financial Security Authority, 15 businesses declared bankruptcy in the fourth quarter ending December 31.

It's more than double the number of insolvencies for the third quarter, and an increase of four businesses from the second quarter.

In comparison, there were 10 insolvencies for the 2017 third quarter.

However, the number of personal (non-business) insolvencies has gone down in the same period.

43 people declared themselves insolvent in the fourth quarter 2018, which is a decrease of 11 insolvencies from the third quarter of 2017.

However, there was a slight spike in insolvencies in the third quarter of 2018 - with 48 people.

Gladstone was seventh across the state in insolvencies, which is also the third highest in regional Queensland.

Townsville had the total highest number of new debtors in Queensland - with 90.