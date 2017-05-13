Gladstone's small businesses to be celebrated

TAKING AN INTEREST: State Treasurer Curtis Pitt, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and CEO Derek Berg at Berg Engineering earlier this year.

QUEENSLAND Small Business Week will celebrate the importance of Gladstone small business operators and the sector's $100 billion economic contribution to the state.

In partnership with Vodafone Australia and Australia Post, the statewide, week-long event (2017 QSBW from May 15-20) will highlight the importance of technology, promote a culture of entrepreneurship and reinforce to small business owners it's their time to thrive.

Assistant Minister for Transport and Infrastructure and Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, said the week's theme, Time to Thrive, sought to re-ignite enthusiasm and celebrate the small business sector's massive contribution to the state.

"The time has never been better for Queensland small businesses to start, grow and employ," Mr Butcher said.

"During Queensland Small Business Week, local business owners and managers will be given access to tools and resources that can be used to help their businesses thrive."

