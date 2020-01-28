Business helps fireys from great height

A LOCAL business has gone to new heights to raise funds for our rural firefighters.

Narbil Training donated 100 per cent of enrolment fees from their Work at Heights course on January 14 to Mt Maurice Rural Fire Brigade, totalling almost $2700.

Co-directors John and Joe Guinea said it wasn’t about the company, they just wanted to do their part.

“We want to see the rural fireys get a bit of praise,” John said.

“If you go to their facility, it’s a great facility but there’s still things they’ll tell you they’d love to have upgraded which would better help them fight fires and protect our houses in the event something goes south.”

They wanted to ensure the money would support a local organisation.

“It’s important to remember our own backyard,” Joe said.

“You only have to cast your mind back 18 months to Deepwater and the tragedies just south of Agnes.”

Mt Maurice Rural Fire Brigade first officer Peter Jackson was grateful for the donation.

“It’s really good because we put all our money into ­infrastructure,” Mr Jackson said.

“We’re looking at relocating or upgrading our sheds at the moment.

“Any money helps achieve our goal.”

He said donations like this helped the brigade better equip itself with more trucks and equipment.

With only two trucks to help fight fires, Mr Jackson said the brigade needed more.

“It’s hard to put 60 members on trucks,” he said.

“If we can buy more trucks, we can keep more people interested and help our membership.”

The donation came about after support from the community, Joe said.

A call-out on social media announcing the plan saw 15 people take up the challenge.

Happy to be able to help out, Joe was quick to point out there wouldn’t be many people in Australia who hadn’t been touched in some way by the fires.

“And there’s a lot of people out there who have donated way more than us,” he said.