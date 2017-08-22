Business heats up with opening of new kebab shop

Meze Kebabs is opening its doors on Monday.

A NEW kid, or should we say kebab shop, is on the block and is set to open its doors early next week.

Meze Kebabs owner Mehmet Icbudak is currently in the process of fitting out his newest eatery, saying the Gladstone store will be his third kebab business.

The shop will be located at the Night Owl on Dawson Rd and will open from 9am-9pm, seven days a week.

Mr Icbudak said the family-run business already owned two kebab shops, both located in Rockhampton.

"We have one on East St and one at the City Centre Plaza," he said.

With the success of both Meze Kebabs Rockhampton and Rockykebab, the family decided to open another store in a location slightly further away from the existing two.

Mr Icbudak explained the opening meant he would move to Gladstone until at least the new year.

When asked why he chose to set up shop in Gladstone, Mr Icbudak told The Observer there was no reason why he shouldn't or couldn't.

"Why not?" he asked.

Eager to get under way, the successful business owner said his staff were all ready to begin work.

Meze Kebabs will be offering customers an opening day special on Monday.

Kebab lovers can choose from a number of options on the delicious menu including chicken, doner, mixed and falafel kebabs.

The shop also offers several options such as a kebab burger meal, a kids meal, snack box and a fish of the day meal.