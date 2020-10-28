Business gives back to crew that saved it from bushfire

Rick Williams from Williams Auto Wreckers with Calliope Rural Fire Service's Shawn Butler on the day of the donation.

Rick Williams from Williams Auto Wreckers with Calliope Rural Fire Service's Shawn Butler on the day of the donation.

A REGIONAL business which once nearly lost everything has given back to the very organisation which helped save its land.

Rick Williams from the South Trees-based Williams Auto Wreckers and Mechanical said donating to the community was something he had always wanted to do.

Mr Williams got his wish on Monday, as his business donated a carburettor and installed it into a water pump belonging to the Calliope RFS for free.

“I’ve always wanted to do something to help but I’ve never really been in the financial position to do so,” he said.

“We did struggle during COVID, but it was good to give back.”

Mr Williams said the Calliope RFS was instrumental in preventing a bushfire from completely destroying their business in 2018.

“For the cost of the labour and the part and whatever else, without the Calliope Rural Fire Service we would have completely lost our yard,” Mr Williams said.

“So to us the cost of donation and labour isn’t even there (that much).”

Mr Williams said the Calliope RFS was delighted when news of the near $400 donation reached the Fourth Officer Darren McMutrie’s offices.

“He was stoked and over the moon, thought it was a great thing,” Mr Williams said.

“Darren wears his heart on his sleeve and I’ve worked with Darren quite a bit.

“It was good, it gave the both of us a good feeling and the volunteer crew he works with was very appreciative.

“I think they are going to do some training tonight and use the pump that we donated parts for.”

Mr Williams said the Calliope RFS and Williams Auto Wreckers and Mechanical partnership could continue in future given their healthy relationship.