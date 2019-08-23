Business end of the season for Wallabys and Seagals

FINALS TIME: Wallabys' Tahnee Guinea (left) and Tannum's Krystal Sulter. Wallabys travel to Waves and Tannum take on Hervey Bay in the opening week of the Bundaberg/Gladstone Intercity Women's Competition finals series.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Recent results suggest they're in a form slump but Wallabys women's coach Dan Burns says his side is up for the challenge of finals football.

Tomorrow marks the opening week of the Bundaberg/Gladstone Intercity Women's Competition finals series with Gladstone represented by Wallabys and Tannum Seagals.

Wallabys will take a road trip to Bundaberg to take on Across The Waves at Salter Oval with the game kicking off at noon.

However, Wallabys are limping into the finals on the back of three-straight losses, which include a 26-0 loss against Tannum Seagals in their last game on August 10.

It's an unwanted streak that began with a 44-4 defeat against Waves in Round 14.

Prior results against Waves were positive with Wallabys winning 28-0 in Round 2 and 36-10 in Round 6.

Australian Jillaroo Chelsea Baker played in both those games but hasn't played for Wallabys since Round 13 due to her pre-season commitments with the Brisbane Broncos NRLW side and won't feature for her local club for the rest of the season.

But despite some recent hiccups, Burns insists his side won't die wondering.

"It's an elimination final and we've had two weeks of training and know what we have to do to improve," Burns said.

"We haven't been too bad in those three games and I'm quietly confident we'll perform OK.

"We've got a few plans in place ... Even though the last three games haven't been ideal for us, overall as a season it's been pretty positive."

Burns is focussed on his team performing as a whole but has attacking weapons in his arsenal including the competition's leading try-scorer Rikarra Benjamin (19 tries) and Queensland Country representative Zeah Lane (six tries) at his disposal.

Rikarra Benjamin crosses for one of her 19 tries this season in a game against Valleys/Roosters earlier this season. Matt Taylor GLA130419GWRL

"To win on the weekend we need to play as a team and the whole team has to contribute," he said.

"That's the challenge we've set ourselves ... Even with other girls standing up everyone has to do their part."

Burns said containing Waves' multiple threats would go a long way to securing victory.

"They've got a zippy backline and the challenge for us is going down to their home ground and trying to put our best foot forward," he said.

"They are pretty physical through the middle too and have talent across the field so we are expecting a pretty tough battle."

Zeah Lane will be a threat for Wallabys against Waves in Bundaberg. Matt Taylor GLA130419GWRL

The winner of Wallabys v Waves will play the loser of Tannum and Hervey Bay.

Tannum will take mixed form into its qualifying final against Hervey Bay with two wins, two losses and a draw over their past five games.

Buoyed by their last-start win against Wallabys, Tannum will hope to improve from the 12-all draw they had with Hervey Bay in Round 11.

They've previously defeated Hervey Bay in Round 8 (22-6 at home) but suffered a 14-12 loss away in Round 3.

Tannum host Hervey Bay at Valleys with the game kicking off at noon.