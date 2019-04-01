Business community reacts to hardware store closure

BUSINESS leaders and customers across Highfields and Toowoomba have expressed their sadness at news of the impending closure of well-known store Craig's Home Hardware.

Owner Craig Stibbard announced on social media he would shut the doors on the 25-year-old business at the end of the month, describing it as "not an easy" decision.

"Over the quarter of a century we have watched, and in some ways contributed to, making this community what it is today," he wrote.

"To all of our staff that we have nurtured and watched grow over all these years, we thank each and every one of you.

"To all of our loyal customers and friends we thank each and every one of you for making our business the success it has been for many years."

Craig is still in business: Craig Stibbard of Craig's Highfields Home Hardware wants customers to know they are still in business.

Members of the business community said they were disappointed to see the end of the well-loved hardware store.

Highfields and District Business Connections president Ray Hunt said Mr Stibbard had been a fierce advocate of small businesses in the region.

"He leaves a big legacy in that his business was a major business in the area," he said.

"He's been a big contributor to the community and a well-respected one. It's a shame.

"Craig will be sorely missed and we wish him well."

Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce CEO Jo Sheppard praised Mr Stibbard on his longevity and passion for the Highfields community.

"It's always sad to see a business close that has been so highly regarded in our community," she said.

"He's certainly been a much-appreciated member of the Toowoomba business community.

"The Chamber of Commerce would like to recognise Craig for his advocacy over the past quarter of a century."

The shock announcement comes a few months after Mr Stibbard assured the community in April he wasn't closing down, despite some emptier-looking shelves than usual.

Heritage Bank rejected a loan application by the business two years ago, which would've helped steady the ship during an uneasy period.

"I just want to apologise for not having the depth of stock on the shelves because of this situation," Mr Stibbard said at the time.