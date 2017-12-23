Business closure a sad day for Calliope

LAST DAY: "It's a sad day. Over ten years you meet a lot of good people and saying goodbye to them (is hard) - they become part of the family,” Mr Curran said.

LAST DAY: "It's a sad day. Over ten years you meet a lot of good people and saying goodbye to them (is hard) - they become part of the family,” Mr Curran said. Matt Taylor GLA221217NEWS

"WE'VE had some laughs, some really funny customers" says Rosalyn Curran as she and her husband Stephen watch customers enter their newsagency for the last time.

The Currans have run Calliope Newsagency in Calliope Central shopping complex for the past 10 years, most of this time as owners.

Yesterday was their final day on the floor, a floor they have known intimately.

When they first started they were opening the shop at 4am and ploughing through till 7pm.

In more recent years, they've slowed the pace but not by much.

Mr Curran cites the overall economic downturn as one of the reasons for "pulling up stumps" but said the main reason was he was ready to retire.

The couple had hoped to find a buyer for the popular business but said the process had been problematic and they couldn't wait any longer.

"At least now we know what we're doing," Mrs Curran said with a laugh.

She said it was unlikely that another newsagency would fill the void once they'd vacated because Golden Casket - one of the most important drawcards for customers - reportedly had a tough process for issuing new licences.

The couple agreed they'd had their share of good times running the shop.

"The customers are the bread and butter of the industry," Mr Curran said.

"We've had some excellent customers and even when we get out we'll be friends with them."

The newsagency has been a family business employing all four of the Curran's daughters at various times.

"It's been a good grounding for them," Mr Curran said.

"But now they've got their own lives and we decided we've got to have our own lives too."

Matthew Wilson, park manager at Calliope Caravan Park, said a lot of people in the park relied on the newsagency for a paper and a chat.

"I've said g'day to them many times, lovely people," he said.

"They'll be sorely missed by the people that go there and have a yarn."

Robyn Hamilton, owner of busy cafe Coffee Ink nextdoor, said it was a "real shame" for the community to lose its newsagency.

"Now the closest real estate is at Clinton ... a good 10-15 minute drive," she said.

"I'm hoping it won't have a huge impact on the centre but it is a business that brings people to the centre.

"We're all going to miss it. I'm going to miss Ros and Steve. We wish them the best of luck."

There were at least four vacant shops in the shopping complex and the newsagency will make five.

But Mrs Hamilton said she sees potential.

"The community needs to support local business," she said.

"If the shops had tenants, people would come here."