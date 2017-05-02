26°
Business bungle leaves council in "ugly" situation

Chris Lees | 2nd May 2017 12:47 PM
An artist's impression of the proposed redevelopment of Lions Park.
An artist's impression of the proposed redevelopment of Lions Park. Tegan Annett

THE redevelopment of Lions Park has been delayed because of a $500,000 price error by the company awarded the contract.

PJM Civil Contractors were given the tender for the project's construction at an earlier meeting.

However, since then, they told Gladstone Regional Council there was an error of $493,422 in their concrete work costing.

This meant the issue had to go back to the council for reconsideration.

There were conflicting opinions among councillors about what to do because of the error.

Despite PJM Civil's revised costs, the company's tender for the work was still about $500,000 cheaper than the next closest, Boyds Bay Group.

Crs Chris Trevor and PJ Sobhanian voted to accept the revised tender.

"Cr PJ and myself thought that we should just get on with the job with the cheapest quote, which was in fact the tenderer that had miscalculated,” he said.

However, all the other councillors voted against this motion and decided to re-tender the work.

"Councillors were of the view that the cleanest way to tidy all this up was to simply go back to re-tender,” Cr Trevor said.

"At the end of the day we may be in exactly the situation in three, four, five, six weeks' time as we are now, we still have to be make a decision as to whether we accept the cheapest quote or go for a quote that's higher.”

According to a council report, this process will take at least six weeks.

Part of the funding for the facility, which will be a Leonardo Da Vinci-inspired sensory park, came from the State Government's Works for Queensland funding.

Projects that received money through this project are required to be finished by November 30.

Cr Trevor said he did not believe there would be any issues with making deadline.

"If we don't get it done by the deadline, I'm not concerned because politically it would be unpalatable for the State Government to cut funding off in the middle of a project,” he said.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the situation the council found themselves in was "ugly”.

Cr Trevor said the tender process had been "compromised now” as all companies knew each other's quotes and there was no guarantee revised tenders would be cheaper.

