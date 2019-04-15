Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tickets are $25 for GCCI members and $35 for non-members and can be booked via the Eventbrite website.
Tickets are $25 for GCCI members and $35 for non-members and can be booked via the Eventbrite website. Pexels
News

Business breakfasts begin with marketing forum

Mark Zita
by
15th Apr 2019 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUSINESS people looking to improve their digital marketing are invited to the first of a series of breakfasts being held by the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The 90-minute session at Yaralla Sports Club tomorrow will focus on tips and advice for businesses on how to maximise their exposure online.

It will look at topics such as using Facebook effectively, content ideas, advertisement tips, search engine optimisation, email campaigns and data collection.

Two guest speakers will present at the event - Jessica Tucker from Elevate Media and Justin Stitt from The Capricornian.

Tickets are $25 for GCCI members and $35 for non-members and can be booked via the Eventbrite website.

The event will start at 7am and finish at 8.30am.

For more information, visit the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Facebook page.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Let's do it': A new brew at Boyne Plaza

    premium_icon 'Let's do it': A new brew at Boyne Plaza

    Business 'We'll offer an atmosphere that you can come down, relax and have a chat'

    Country music campout attracts huge crowd for 8th year

    premium_icon Country music campout attracts huge crowd for 8th year

    Community Huge turnout for country music campout.

    Parents feel 'blessed' son was busted with drugs

    premium_icon Parents feel 'blessed' son was busted with drugs

    News 'When he was caught, it scared the pants off him'.

    Post-bushfire debrief raises telecommunications issues

    premium_icon Post-bushfire debrief raises telecommunications issues

    News 'The black spots they have - cause an issue'