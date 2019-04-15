Business breakfasts begin with marketing forum

Tickets are $25 for GCCI members and $35 for non-members and can be booked via the Eventbrite website.

BUSINESS people looking to improve their digital marketing are invited to the first of a series of breakfasts being held by the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The 90-minute session at Yaralla Sports Club tomorrow will focus on tips and advice for businesses on how to maximise their exposure online.

It will look at topics such as using Facebook effectively, content ideas, advertisement tips, search engine optimisation, email campaigns and data collection.

Two guest speakers will present at the event - Jessica Tucker from Elevate Media and Justin Stitt from The Capricornian.

The event will start at 7am and finish at 8.30am.

For more information, visit the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Facebook page.