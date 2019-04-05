Business boss welcomes $250m Aria proposal

MOOLOOLABA Chamber of Commerce president Graeme Juniper reckons it's "about time" the prime site where Aria has proposed a $250 million redevelopment was revamped.

A prominent property developer himself, Mr Juniper said it was "great to see the site finally get under way".

"The finished product can only be great for tourism and for Mooloolaba's economy," Mr Juniper said.

"To see a hotel component as part of the development will be an excellent outcome for Mooloolaba."

He said the upgrade of the Coast's airport, to what is promised to become an international facility, meant projects like Aria's were important.

He said the lack of hotel facilities had been noted in Mooloolaba.

Mr Juniper said the extensive range of apartments and self-contained accommodation left the area lacking in fully-fledged hotel offerings.

Mr Juniper said the Aria proposal would also create important street-level flow with the neighbouring Landmark building, which would boost foot traffic.

He said local traders were eagerly awaiting the Brisbane Road carpark construction to boost business.

"Mooloolaba is a shopping precinct, make no mistake," Mr Juniper said.