BUSINESS BONANZA: Cafes, clothes and kids' stores open in Gladdy

MORE than 15 businesses have opened in the Gladstone region this month and the trend is showing no signs of slowing down.

From children's entertainment to clothing stores and cafes, there has been a recent welcome spike in small business activity.

Tigger's Bounce House is in its second week and owner Rikki Tea said the support so far was "fantastic".

Her goal was to tap into a niche market by providing a family-friendly space for children between the ages of 0 - 12 years to play.

This is not her first business venture. The Gladstone woman also has a personal training business.

"This is completely different though," she said.

Rivers opened in Gladstone earlier this month. Sarah Steger

"Setting up a business is a challenge in itself, the most challenging part (with Tigger's Bounce House) was sourcing the suppliers and finding things that were cost effective."

Ms Tea opened the business with the help of Rio Tinto's Here for Business initiative, which offers business tutoring and support to entrepreneurs.

"I was a little bit concerned about opening a business in Gladstone considering what it's been like lately, but I knew I was hitting a niche market and filling a gap," she said.

"It helped having the right mentors around, that was the key to setting this business up."

The list of new businesses in Gladstone is set to grow larger in coming weeks too, with Meze Kebabs and Brad's Bargain Box both expanding beyond Rockhampton and into the region.

Gladstone Regional Councillor, Cindi Bush has compiled the list of new and changing businesses in the past three weeks and said it was fantastic to see.

New businesses

Recently opened:

Toyworld

Rivers

Bakin' BITS Boyne Island cafe

Tiggers' Bounce House

Mini Golf Tannum Fitness Centre

Willy Ed's Music Shop

Flooring Xtra

Sparkles Car Wash

Dominos Boyne Island

Boxed Up Pizza

Salty Pizza Bar Yacht Club

Style and Co Hairdressers

New management:

Red Prawn new management

Pet Resort new management

Opening soon:

Brad's Bargain Box

Meze Kebabs