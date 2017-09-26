BUSINESS BONANZA: Cafes, clothes and kids' stores open in Gladdy

MORE than 15 businesses have opened in the Gladstone region this month and the trend is showing no signs of slowing down.
From children's entertainment to clothing stores and cafes, there has been a recent welcome spike in small business activity.
Tigger's Bounce House is in its second week and owner Rikki Tea said the support so far was "fantastic".
Her goal was to tap into a niche market by providing a family-friendly space for children between the ages of 0 - 12 years to play.
This is not her first business venture. The Gladstone woman also has a personal training business.
"This is completely different though," she said.
"Setting up a business is a challenge in itself, the most challenging part (with Tigger's Bounce House) was sourcing the suppliers and finding things that were cost effective."
Ms Tea opened the business with the help of Rio Tinto's Here for Business initiative, which offers business tutoring and support to entrepreneurs.
"I was a little bit concerned about opening a business in Gladstone considering what it's been like lately, but I knew I was hitting a niche market and filling a gap," she said.
"It helped having the right mentors around, that was the key to setting this business up."
The list of new businesses in Gladstone is set to grow larger in coming weeks too, with Meze Kebabs and Brad's Bargain Box both expanding beyond Rockhampton and into the region.
Gladstone Regional Councillor, Cindi Bush has compiled the list of new and changing businesses in the past three weeks and said it was fantastic to see.
New businesses
Recently opened:
Toyworld
Rivers
Bakin' BITS Boyne Island cafe
Tiggers' Bounce House
Mini Golf Tannum Fitness Centre
Willy Ed's Music Shop
Flooring Xtra
Sparkles Car Wash
Dominos Boyne Island
Boxed Up Pizza
Salty Pizza Bar Yacht Club
Style and Co Hairdressers
New management:
Red Prawn new management
Pet Resort new management
Opening soon:
Brad's Bargain Box
Meze Kebabs