Business blooming for unique floral store

BLOOMING: Floral Art owner Chrissie McLaren in her Tank St studio with pet bird Dexter who is a major part of the business, even accompanying Ms McLaren on deliveries around town

CREATIVE quality flower arrangements that are unique yet affordable are key for Chrissie McLaren.

After working out of her home for three years, Ms McLaren has moved her business, Floral Art, to a store in Tank St.

"I got too busy and really wanted a nice place to work in," Ms McLaren said.

"So I moved to a public studio where I can hold classes and make it look pretty."

She hosts a variety of flower classes, including classes for disability support.

"I get them to come in and create something, even if it's simple," she said.

Ms McLaren is more than happy to help her customers.

"We always get a happy vibe in here, I always do what I can to help them and I'm doing what I love," she said.