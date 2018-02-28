Business as usual for Gladstone's Friends of RSPCA

The RSPCA is trying to create some breathing space to work with more challenged animals

The RSPCA is trying to create some breathing space to work with more challenged animals Contributed

RSPCA chief, Mark Townend says it's business as usual at Queensland's animal shelters after a directive yesterday that no more dogs or cats would be accepted until further notice.

"The intake policy has not changed from today, tomorrow or two months ago," he said.

He added that Gladstone's Friends of RSPCA controlled their own intake and would not be affected by decisions made at head office level.

"They are a foster group that takes animals from the council pound," he said.

"They used to operate on their own, but now as a Friends group they are able to use our data base, they come under our insurance and help to raise some money."

RSPCA is the largest animal rehoming organisation in the southern hemisphere and last weekend it held a nationwide Adopt-a-thon offering suitable animals for $29.

RSPCA Qld's ideal limit is 1850 but due to breeding season, that number had reached 2300.

"The Adopt-a-thon created breathing space," Mr Townend said.

"The public created that breathing space for us to help get a few more of the more challenged animals in our care through the system.

"We adopted 1067 animals over the weekend, but we don't want to reopen the floodgates straight away.

"We wanted to stem the tide so we can spend some time with the very challenged animals, so they can become adoption ready."

The RSPCA has an annual of budget of $49 million and assets of $40 million.

Government funds $1million, $10 million is bequeathed annually with the rest funded by "good middle Australia".

Reports that Gladstone vets had not been paid for services dating back to November were yesterday confirmed by Mr Townend.

"The problem is sometimes we go three to four months with no money coming in, a dry period, then it comes in," Mr Townend said.

"Like the building industry, the legal fraternity closes down over the Christmas period and bequests slow down," he said.

"But we expect to pay the accounts in full in the next couple of weeks."

